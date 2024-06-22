Will DJ Glaze Compete for Raiders Starting RT Spot?
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Maryland offensive tackle DJ Glaze in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Glaze played in 40 games with the Terrapins. According to Pro Football Focus, he played primarily left tackle and allowed just 13 total pressures and just two sacks in 2023.
Glaze allowed just 34 total pressures and five sacks for his entire career. He stands at a massive 6-foot-5 and weighs 328 pounds. He was named Third-Team All-Big Ten last season.
Although he played mostly left tackle in his last season in College Park, Glaze will likely make the move to right tackle in the Silver and Black.
While Thayer Munford expects to be the starter at that spot this season, Glaze may have a shot at competing for the starting job.
Let’s evaluate how much of a chance Glaze has at starting at right tackle in his rookie season.
To start, let’s look at how Glaze fits in new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s scheme. Getsy will implement a wide zone run scheme, something Maryland's offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, does not run.
Glaze will have to learn an entirely new scheme if he hopes to see the field in his rookie season, which may be tough. However, he is a great athlete, which is one of the biggest requirements of an offensive lineman when running the wide zone.
Secondly, let’s look at the competition for the right tackle. As we mentioned, it’s Munford’s job to lose, and there’s no guarantee he won’t lose it. He has some stiff competition behind him for the job, including Glaze and former Pro Bowler Andrus Peat, who recently joined the Raiders as a free agent.
Glaze has to have a competitive mindset to fight for the starting job, which he has a non-zero chance of earning.
Finally, let’s continue to evaluate Glaze’s physical traits. He has a long and wide build with a massive wingspan, which allows him great reach against defensive linemen. He also has great footwork, enabling him to move with great lateral quickness.
Glaze has all the necessary physical tools to be an effective right tackle in the NFL. Plus, he is tough, which likely drew Coach Antonio Pierce to him.
Glaze may have an uphill battle in dethroning Munford for the starting right tackle spot. However, if everything comes together for him, we might see No. 71 on the field sooner rather than later.
