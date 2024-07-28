Will Minshew's Play Style Help or Hurt Him in Raiders QB Battle?
As the 2024 season approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
There is no indication of who could be leading the battle right now, and both quarterbacks have some time to try to surge in front of the other.
O’Connell started 10 games for the Raiders in his rookie season, playing impressive football down the stretch. Minshew is a veteran who has been on a few teams already and has done a nice job of helping them remain in playoff races.
O’Connell and Minshew have similar traits, but Minshew tends to be more of an improviser who can make plays with his legs. O’Connell is more of a traditional pocket passer who makes quick decisions.
Let’s focus on Minshew’s play style for today. While it is an advantage for a quarterback to be able to make things happen when the play breaks down, it can also be frustrating, as it could lead to more turnovers.
Will Minshew’s tendencies help or hurt him in the battle against O’Connell?
The Raiders’ quarterbacks have been facing their excellent defense throughout training camp, hoping to take care of the football and get a leg up in the competition. So far, the defense appears to be getting the best of the quarterbacks.
The Raiders may decide on their starting quarterback based on who takes care of the football best and does not turn it over. That could bode well for O’Connell, but not Minshew.
It will be interesting to monitor how the Raiders split up preseason snaps between Minshew and O’Connell. The live reps will be valuable for both quarterbacks. If Minshew wants to pull ahead of O’Connell, those games will be crucial for him. He will have to limit his risky throws and decision-making and prove he will not turn the ball over if he is given the starting job.
When a play breaks down, it’s great to have a quarterback who can make something happen on the fly. However, it can also be frustrating. Will the Raiders want to take the good with the bad when it comes to Minshew?
The next couple weeks of practice could tell us.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.