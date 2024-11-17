Will Raiders Get Interim Coach Boost Against Dolphins?
The Las Vegas Raiders are turning a new page offensively, as Scott Turner takes over as the Interim Offensive Coordinator.
The Raiders have lost five straight games and have struggled on the offensive side of the ball. Coach Antonio Pierce decided enough was enough with former OC Luke Getsy, firing him after just nine games.
Getsy was hired to provide a spark to the run game, but that did not happen. The Raiders cannot run the football and do not have enough playmakers to move the ball consistently through the air.
Can Turner’s presence provide the spark that Getsy could not?
Turner has a history as a play-caller. He previously served as the Washington Commanders’ OC and was the Raiders’ passing game coordinator last year and this year.
When teams have fired their coaches in recent seasons, they often win their first game under their interim coach. Since 2010, interim coaches have been 18-15 in their first game.
The latest edition is New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons last week to snap a seven-game losing streak. Former Raider quarterback Derek Carr was sharp in the game to help the Saints.
While Turner is not the head coach, the offense could still see a boost with him taking over. He could better understand how to use the players in this offensive system.
Getting Michael Mayer back at tight end could also be big for Turner and the Raiders. With Mayer back in the fold, the Raiders will be able to fully utilize 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) and get a true run-pass option game going.
Mayer is a good blocker, while rookie Brock Bowers has arguably been the best tight end in the NFL this season. Turner can utilize both tight ends in both aspects of the offense, keeping defenses on their toes.
Under Turner, the Raiders should utilize wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker more. Gardner Minshew must find them on the outside and not be afraid to take shots downfield. Under a new offensive coordinator with lots of confidence, that just might happen.
Don’t be surprised if the Raiders come out firing this afternoon. The Dolphins have a good defense, but the Raiders are playing with desperation. It could be a new-look offense.
