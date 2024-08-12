Will We See More Raiders Starters in Next Preseason Game?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play their next preseason game on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders played their starters for a significant portion of their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings while letting young players and roster hopefuls handle the rest.
It is at the coach's discretion to play their starters for however long during the preseason, although most starters do not play in preseason games for more than a couple of series.
Could the Raiders play their starters for longer in their second preseason game against the Cowboys? There are a few reasons why they should, and why it’s a good idea to let them rest.
First, Coach Antonio Pierce is still evaluating some roster battles and working to determine who should start at certain positions. The quarterback battle is still unsettled, as Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II both played well in the last game.
Pierce and the Raiders also want to get a closer look at some of their young talent, including first-round tight end Brock Bowers, who made two impressive catches in his preseason debut. Do the Raiders want to involve him more in their next game?
While the Raiders do not need to play stars like defensive end Maxx Crosby 60 snaps in a preseason game, it could be hard to keep him off the field for an entire one. Crosby will certainly want to play for some time in the game. How much will that be?
On the other hand, the Raiders have young players selected later in the draft and roster hopefuls who need the snaps to prove they belong. The Raiders could opt to put those players on the field and see what they have with players like wide receiver DJ Turner or running back Sincere McCormick.
The Raiders have a lot of work to do to figure out their roster, and they may not learn anything by playing the players who they know will be starters.
While their starters will want to play as much football as possible, it may not make sense to play them when the team has more pressing roster questions that need answering.
