William Stanback Back in Raiders Camp after Family Tragedy

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders ran back William Stanback reported to camp for the first time this offseason after his parents' death last month.

We can now identify who the missing player was when Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media last week that one of his running backs was away from the team for personal reasons.

Stanback went on to lose both of his parents within 10 days. After a long battle with bladder cancer, Stanback's father, William Sr., passed away on July 21.

On July 30, the day they put his father to rest, his mother suffered a heart attack and passed away.

"Incomprehensible tragedy for Stanback, the former CFL star who's still determined to compete," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said.

The Raiders reported to training camp two days before Stanback's mother passed away. And through this challenging time, Stanback reported to camp determined to compete for a spot on the team adequately.

Stanback went undrafted in 2017, going to the Green Bay Packers Packers as a free agent, but was then released before the season began.

In 2018, Stanback signed with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.

Last season, Stanback had a breakout season and was named an all-star after rushing for 1,048 yards on 170 carriers, which were third-most rushing yards in the CFL—adding five touchdowns on the ground

Last winter Stanback worked out for a few teams and was signed by the Raiders in January to a reserve/future contract.

His style of play will complement Josh Jacobs on the backfield. Stanback is a downhill runner who can run through the gaps and fight for yards--something Gruden has been looking for this offseason.

Stanback's tragic story has only allowed him to pick up fans and motivation to earn a spot on the team. If it's not with the Raiders, it will surely be with another team.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

praying 4 u Will...sad

