Wins Will Get Raiders' Maxx Crosby His Deserved Recognition
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby has not received the love he has deserved for his impressive 2022 and 2023 campaigns.
Crosby has undoubtedly separated himself as one of the best at not only his position but among all defensive players in the league. He even finished as a Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist last season but did not receive a single first-place vote.
Crosby was also let off the Associated Press All-Pro First Team for the 2023 season, a surprising outcome for someone who was considered one of the four best defensive players in the league.
The sixth-year Raider comes off his best season yet, having reached career-highs in tackles (90), sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (23), which led the league, marking the second straight year he led the NFL in the category.
The only thing that can truly help Crosby's recognition is the Raiders' overall success.
Raiders legendary wide receiver Tim Brown discussed the matter when he recently joined "The Zach Gelb Show."
"I said to him, I think on Twitter or something, that this is why you have to be in the playoffs," Brown said. "Because the year you had, you should've been 1 or 2 for Defensive Player of the Year, but they're looking for these guys who are playing extra weeks, and it's just all a part of it. I know they say they're not, but let's be real about it, right? So, I think from that standpoint, this guy I hope he can just keep this thing going because, if he can, when it's all done, he'll be sitting next to me up in Canton with that gold jacket, for sure."
Crosby has certainly been garnering more respect year after year, but it might never be at the level he deserves until he helps will the Silver and Black back to the postseason -- at least. Of course, for a team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2003, Raider Nation will be hoping for more than just merely a playoff berth this coming season.
That's what Crosby wants to. He wants to win it all for the team that drafted him.
