With New Regime, Raiders Should Draft and Develop Well
The Las Vegas Raiders’ new regime is finally in place.
After weeks of searching, Pete Carroll is the next head coach, and John Spytek is the next general manager of the Silver and Black.
Mark Davis and Tom Brady came together to find who they believed to be the right men to lead the Raiders. Carroll is a historically successful coach, while Spytek has helped build a perennial division winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
More than anything, the Raiders needed leadership and direction. Carroll gives them that from an intangible, on-the-field perspective.
The Raiders also need a general manager who will draft good players and build a foundation. Spytek was a major part of that with the Bucs.
Many of the Bucs’ biggest contributors on a division-winning team last season were draft picks from the current front office. That includes players like running back Bucky Irving, offensive lineman Cody Mauch, edge rusher YaYa Diaby, and cornerback Tykee Smith.
Spytek was also part of the front office that signed quality free agents like quarterback Baker Mayfield, who re-invigorated his career in Tampa Bay. Could he find a quarterback to make that happen for the Raiders in 2025?
The Raiders' offense lacks many foundational pieces. Outside of tight end Brock Bowers and offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson, the team must find more long-term options.
Jakobi Meyers is a good receiver, but he only has a year left on his contract. Will the new regime look at him and think he can be the team’s long-term WR1?
If not, Spytek can find talented receivers in the draft, as he has done previously during his time in Tampa Bay.
The other thing that Raider Nation should be excited about is Carroll’s development track record. He has turned late-round players into productive contributors, including former fifth-round cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Tariq Woolen. Players like tight end Will Dissly and running back Travis Homer have also become productive players.
With Spytek’s talent identification and Carroll’s developmental abilities, the Raiders could position themselves well to build a foundation on both sides of the ball.
That starts with the 2025 NFL Draft class. Who will Spytek add to the Silver and Black?
The next few months should be intriguing to cover.
