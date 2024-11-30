Would Raiders Consider Defense in First Round of Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen to 2-10 after a controversial loss on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs.
There is argument over whether the game should have ended the way it did, but Coach Antonio Pierce’s team has lost eight straight games.
With just five games left, the Raiders will not play postseason football for the third consecutive season. Raiders fans have fully shifted their attention to the offseason when Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco will look for ways to improve the team.
One way they will attempt to do that is through the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders would hold the No. 2 overall pick if the season ended today. That pick certainly gives the team lots of flexibility to decide what they want to do.
Many consider the Raiders to be a quarterback destination with that top pick. There are two talented signal callers expected to be selected at the top of the draft: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.
The Raiders and the team that holds the top pick in the draft, the New York Giants, must find their next franchise quarterbacks this upcoming offseason.
However, the Raiders have several holes to fill this spring, and they could choose to find a quarterback through another method.
If they do that, could they consider finding a defensive cornerstone in this year’s draft?
It would be unexpected and certainly unpopular among Raider Nation, but the Raiders’ defense will look vastly different when they begin the season next September.
The Raiders have seven defensive starters set to hit free agency in March. They will likely not re-sign all of them, so they will likely need to replace some starters.
They could do that by choosing one of the top defensive players in the class. If they do not re-sign Nate Hobbs, the team could consider drafting Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson has great size, athleticism, and excellent ball skills.
Having multiple lock-down cornerbacks with Johnson, Jack Jones, and Jakorian Bennett could bolster this team’s secondary. Teams would not enjoy throwing against that crop of players.
If the Raiders do not re-sign Malcolm Koonce, they could draft Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter. Carter, who has played inside and outside linebacker during his collegiate career, could provide the spark the team has sought across from Maxx Crosby for years.
It would be out of left field, but adding to the defense never hurts. It likely won’t happen, but the Raiders may not rule out selecting a defensive player in the first round of the draft.
