Raiders Re-Sign WR Pierson-El

Wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El caught nine passes for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in 2019 preseason.USA TODAY Sports photo

Wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El has re-signed a free agent contract with the Los Vegas Raiders, the team announced.

The 5-8, 194-pound Pierson-El spent training camp with the Raiders last season and appeared in all four preseason games, making nine receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, in addition to returning 15 punts for 81 yards.

The 24-year-old Pierson-El most recently played this year in the XFL for the St. Louis BattleHawks, catching 26 passes in 29 targets for 209 yards (a 9.1-yard average) and two touchdowns in five games.

Before joining the Raiders in 2019, Pierson-El caught 36 passes for 414 yards (an 11.5-yard average) and one touchdown in eight games for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football, recording 36 receptions for 414 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown.

Pierson-El was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska by the Washington Redskins in 2018, but was released, and then signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, but dressed for only one game and did not play.

In four seasons Nebraska, Pierson-El caught 100 passes for 1,309 yards (a 13.9-yard average) and 11 touchdowns, in addition to rushing 26 times for 67 yards. As a freshman, he scored three touchdowns on kick returns.

In the 2014 Holiday Bowl, Pierson-El set a record for the bowl game with eight receptions, which he took for 101 yards and a nine-yard touchdown as Nebraska lost to USC, 45-42.

