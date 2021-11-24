Raiders’ Going Through a Mid-Season Breakdown

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a rough stretch in the middle of the season, and if not corrected they can find themselves out of playoff contention.

The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a rough mid-season breakdown and they have had a tough time getting out of it.

Now the Silver and Black find themselves in a black hole and with a short week coming up, they will need to find a way to come out together quickly.

“In football, there’s going to be ups and downs. Unfortunately, these past few weeks we haven't got it done as a group, as a team. But you know, at the end of day, you just gotta keep working. It's part of the game,” Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said.

Adversity is an understatement for what the Raiders have gone through these last couple of weeks.

Through the hard times, the team has continued to battle through, but unfortunately, the results have not been there.

The Raiders have lost three straight games and can find themselves out of contention for a wild card spot and/or winning the AFC West.

“Every time you lose a game, it’s frustrating regardless of how you lose it," Ngakoue added. "It doesn't matter if it's close. There are no moral victories in this business.

“We’ve got to start stacking. It feels shitty to lose back-to-back like that, but at the end of the day, we’ve just got to come together.”

Miscommunication and dysfunction have hurt the Raiders season thus far, but if they intend to salvage this season they will need to find a way to come together and not let this season slip through their fingers.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter