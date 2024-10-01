Young Raiders DE Becoming Quiet Contributor
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a huge victory in Week 4 when they defeated the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday. With the win, the Raiders improved to 2-2 on the season.
A huge part of this win were the young players setting up and making plays on both sides of the ball. On the defensive side, the Raiders were without star defensive end Maxx Crosby. As a result, all eyes were on the Raiders' defensive front four to see how much pressure they could generate without Crosby.
This opened up an opportunity for 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson as well. Despite having dealt with injuries early this season, Wilson came played well in the win on Sunday.
Even though Wilson did not have big numbers on the stat sheet, he played better and developed more. The pass rush was better, and his push off the snap is getting quicker. The work Wilson is putting in at practice is starting to show up on Sundays.
"That was the whole goal, coming back out here get that bad taste out of our mouth, get back on the right path," Wilson said after the win on Sunday. "It is a brotherhood. It does not matter who makes the play. When the play comes, make it. It feels good to be playing healthy, but you know it is still a lot of work to be done and to get where I want to be. You see, it comes from practice. Being comfortable in practice, keying the ball, listening to the vets. Just getting all the pre-snap awareness so you already know what is about to happen and you could just key in on the ball and do your job.
"He [Adam Butler] was saying it is a choice. You know it is a choice for us to come and pick ourselves up and be there for our brothers. He was staying it is a family. Count on yourself and do not put anyone else at risk. Man, when Charles [Snowden] came in, he had just been all work. He does not complain. He just works, stays the course, and as you see in the season, he is making big critical plays. I am proud of him. He is helping our group out.
