Former CEO Amy Trask Identifies Where Raiders Problems Really Start
All of the Las Vegas Raiders recent struggles are seen on the field. That might not be the case for the Silver and Black. The struggles go beyond that, and they are happening behind closed doors for this organization.
None of this has been good for the Raiders, their brand, or the game of football. It is true when they say that the National Football League is better when the Raiders are doing good. The problems for the Raiders might not be what they seem, well, at least what they show on the field.
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask recently gave their insights on the what is going on with the Raiders.
Problems With the Raiders are in the Front Office
"You identify field problems, said former Raiders CEO Amy Trask. "And there are, of course on on-field problems. There are also a lot of problems off the field, behind the scenes. And many people will assume when I say behind the scenes that I am referring to Tom Brady, but I am not. The individual who orchestrated Tom's purchase in the Raiders of the limited partnership interest in the Raiders, Jim Gray, has been working to orchestrate an interest in the Raiders since Al Davis was alive."
"And we were in the process of selling a minority interest in the team. Well, he finally orchestrated that purchase and he is now involved in every aspect, or almost every aspect, of the organization. And this is having an impact on the organization. Not only off the field but on the field."
"So, Pete Carroll is a very good head coach. But the problems we are seeing on the field are related to the problems that are rampant throughout the organization. They got to fix the off-field behind-the-scenes issues in order to give Pete a chance to be his best, which he can be, and address the problems on the field."
The Raiders are having a nightmare of a season. All their offseason moves have not worked out for them, and the improvement that this team was supposed to have has not been seen all season. The offensive side has not had an identity all season long; the defense is the strong unit in this team, and the special teams have not performed well for most of the season as well. The Raiders season is over once again, well before their last game, and now most people are looking toward 2026 already.
