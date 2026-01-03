Former Raiders Executive Amy Trask Dispels Maxx Crosby Narrative

The Las Vegas Raiders are one game away from officially starting their offseason. This is going to be another offseason with a lot of questions that the Raiders will have to provide answers to. A similar one to last season and one that is becoming a common thing after every season for the Raiders.

That is something they want to get away from, but after having another horrible season, they find themselves once again looking to get things heading in the right direction.

The Raiders have a lot of holes to fill, and this offseason is going to be another critical one, and the most important one they are going to have since moving the team to Las Vegas. The Raiders are going to have to make sure they get the best possible players and improvements they can get.

They have to show that they are going after the needs, but also the ones that are the best. Something is going to have to change if they want to have a season not like 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Maxx Crosby Trade Talks this offseason

One of the biggest questions that has already started and is going to be talked about all offseason long is what the Raiders will do with franchise player Maxx Crosby. The trade talks have started once again because of the decision that the Raiders made to shut down Crosby for the last two games of the season. Crosby let it be known how upset he was by the decision the team made. And now, it has people talking about a possible trade, and the Raiders are going to get more calls on Crosby.

Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask gave her thoughts about Crosby and the Raiders. And it was something that Raider Nation wants to hear.

May 8, 2009; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders chief executive officer Amy Trask (right) talks with Mark Davis during minicamp at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I love you, Raiders fans, I always will, so I share this with the hope it may alleviate some concern: I believe it to be unlikely that Maxx Crosby will seek to leave the team, given his business relationships with Tom Brady and Jim Gray that extend beyond the field," said Amy Trask on X/Twitter.

Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Crosby put on another great season in 2025 and was named a Pro Bowler once again. The Raiders will get calls, but that does not mean they want to trade Crosby. Trading a player like Crosby would set this franchise back even more. Crosby has also let it be known many times that he wants to play for this franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

