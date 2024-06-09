REPORT: Details of How the Las Vegas Raiders To Shock the NFL World!
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into arguably their most important season in recent memory.
While not a whole lot is expected of them from the outside world, the Raiders' potential could be something great, something they have not been in a long time.
Las Vegas showed glimpses of this with its upset victory over the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day last year, and there is now a sense of hope where there wasn't before in regards to where the Raiders stand in the AFC West and their rivalry with the formidable Chiefs.
On a recent episode of his show, "The Rich Eisen Show," Rich Eisen discussed his "best-case scnarios" for every AFC West team.
For the Raiders, the hypothetical was quite promising, yet achievable.
"Maxx Crosby is your Defensive Player of the Year," Eisen said. "'The Condor' goes and he just absolutely kicks ass. Antonio Pierce is a Coach of the Year finalist. And the Autumn Wind is a pirate, and they win the AFC West. My prophecy two years, too late, for me to not piss off Chiefs Nation, Chiefs Kingdom. OK? Raider Nation watches the Raiders win the AFC West. And then, this is the ultimate: They win the AFC West, and who'se the wild card team that comes in to play them in the first team of the playoffs? The Kansas City Chiefs. And they exercise the demons and they clear out the stadium of the stink -- in their mind -- of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl in there. And they're the ones who personally end the three-peat in the spot where the three-peat officially became possible with them winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. And that is the way the Raiders have a great season. That's their best-case scenario."
This, of course, is just about the best vision any Raider fan could hope for aside from going all the way and winning the Super Bowl. And Las Vegas would be in a position to that if these series of events took place. Eisen seems to be one of the few outside of Raider Nation who realizes the true potential of this team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.