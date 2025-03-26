Two Intriguing Prospects Most Named to the Raiders
In 2024, it was up in the air as to who the Las Vegas Raiders would select in the NFL Draft. It ended up being generational Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick.
He would go on to rewrite the rookie record books and earn first-team All-Pro recognition.
The Bowers pick was not expected, but a product of poor-drafting teams allowing him to fall to the Silver and Black.
In 2025, the Raiders hold the No. 6 pick, and they hope to land a Bowers-type talent for the second year in a row with new leadership in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
There are two clear favorites for the Raiders at this point, and Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron pointed it out when reviewing Mock Draft Simulator results -- Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
You don't need to review the results to find those two linked with Las Vegas -- just about every mock draft has the players tabbed to the Silver and Black.
"Per PFF’s Mock Draft Simulator metrics, Raiders drafters have a penchant for selecting two of the class' most explosive offensive weapons: Ashton Jeanty (39.9%) and Tetairoa McMillan (23.8%)," wrote Cameron. "Either pick would bode well in a Vegas offense desperate for pivotal playmakers outside of Brock Bowers. With Geno Smith secured under center, the Raiders could opt to find a WR1 with McMillan. A true X receiver with impact ability at the catch point, McMillan charted in the 86th percentile in contested catch rate over the past two seasons.
"However, given the importance of the running game in every team ever coached by Pete Carroll and the prolific running game John Spytek helped author in Tampa Bay last season, Vegas brass would likely sprint the card in to pick Jeanty. Over the past two seasons, no running back in the nation generated more missed tackles forced per attempt (0.40) than the Boise State standout."
Jeanty is considered a generational talent and the best running back to come out since Penn State's Saquon Barkley in 2018. He went second-overall that year to the New York Giants. McMillan is not considered a generational prospect, but a very good one who could provide life to an offense Day 1.
