Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Who blinked in the Green Bay Packers vs. Aaron Rodgers?

· Has Aaron Rodgers lost any of the lusters off of his Hall of Fame Career with this latest show?

· Have Denver Broncos fans recover from the news that he was returning to Green Bay?

· When looking at the Las Vegas Raiders, for the first time in years good players are going to get cut.

· How important is it, that moments after some players get cut, they will get signed by others. Does that type of depth foreshadow 2021 Silver and Black success?

· How big of an influence have Yannick Ngakoue and Casey Hayward had on the new-look Raiders.

· Can we finally put to bed the Jon Gruden doesn’t like Derek Carr foolishness?

