Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

Will Aaron Rodgers play for the Green Bay Packers ever again?

Who is winning the public relations battle between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers?

What is the difference between how Brett Favre’s career ended in Green Bay and where Aaron Rodgers is right now?

Is Aaron Rodgers a drama king?

Could Aaron Rodgers do what Joe Montana did when he left the San Francisco 49ers for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Could Aaron Rodgers do what Tom Brady did when he left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Could Aaron Rodgers do what Brett Favre did after the Green Bay Packers with the Minnesota Vikings?

Is it time for guys to do what Bill Belichick says, “Do your job?”

Is it time for Odell Beckham, Jr., to catch the football and stay healthy for the Cleveland Browns?

Has Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, and the Las Vegas Raiders become the premier destination for road teams in the NFL?

