B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode No. 58: a Deep Dive Into the AFC West

In this episode, we discuss the entire AFC West: Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers

HENDERSON, Nev.--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a-year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

We are like three guys sitting at the bar who enjoy talking about NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast. Today we discuss:

· What is the deal with the AFC West?

· The Los Angeles Chargers have Justin Herbert, and have upgraded their talent, but they still have the same coach?

· The Los Angeles Chargers are historically the team in the offseason, that people always point to, and perennially fail. Can they overcome that?

· The Denver Broncos have a new owner and a future Hall of Famer at quarterback in Russell Wilson. They have a solid roster, but do they have what it takes to get to the top of the AFC West?

· The Kansas City Chiefs are the perennial powers, and they deserve it until someone knocks them off the thrown.

· But the Kansas City Chiefs have lost a ton of talent. Can they recover from those losses, and have they added enough talent to remain atop the AFC West?

· How will Patrick Mahomes do without Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson?

· Coming off of a ten-win season that saw the Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2021 NFL Playoffs as the fifth-seed in the AFC West, can they finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs and claim the top of the AFC West mountain?

· How big of a difference can all of the new Las Vegas Raiders including Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones make?

