Answering Your Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Uncle Hondo, it was a terrible week with no Raider Nation Radio; glad it is back. I have a quick question for you. You have been adamant about Josh McDaniels and the organization liking Derek Carr. So is there zero chance they would trade him? Mike Q.

Hi Mike, and thank you. I have been adamant that McDaniels likes Carr, and I can also tell you that they are not and have not shopped him. But when you start talking percentages, I have to stop. Ultimately this is not a family; this is a business. If someone made the Raiders an offer that blew their socks off and was willing to “overpay” in the eyes of the organization, they have to look at that. Do I think they want to get rid of him? No way. Do I think they are shopping him? No way. Do I think the Raiders would consider it if a team made a ridiculous offer? Of course.

This team according to Mark Davis's own words to me, "Is not rebuilding." Who would they get that would play at QB if they were able to let Carr go in a trade of exorbitant proportions that could return them to at least a 10-win season and a fifth-seed in the NFL Playoffs?

They like Derek, it was a big reason they came here, but this is not a family as stated above. I am certain, anyone can be traded if someone is willing to pay enough.

Hondo, what in your opinion is the chance that the Raiders get another foreign game this year? Rachel T.

Very slim. I am not saying the Raiders wouldn’t, but it is very slim. Hondo I am a listener. It is what I do for a living, and I heard something from the new Raiders brass, and I would love your take. I listened to the new guys say, “Whatever is best for the Raiders.” That seemed cryptic to me. Joe G.

I didn’t take that as cryptic at all, and I took it at face value. The new leadership will make every decision not based on ego or vendetta but on what is better for the organization. You have to lead anything that you are entrusted to in that way.

Hondo, were you shocked that the Raiders let Alec Ingold go? Brian T.

No. I understand the Patriots’ way of operating, which is the new Raiders’ way. Alec is a great player and person. If they think they can get someone more versatile or someone as good for the organization at a lower price, they will. The new routine moving forward is that do not be surprised. Please remember this, the Patriots are notorious for bringing guys back, so don't be surprised when you see guys who left, return.

Hondo, I realize this is total speculation, but what do you expect the Raiders to do in the NFL Draft with the #22 pick? Jennifer C.

You are right; it is total speculation, but I wouldn’t be surprised, and I guess I am guessing that they will trade it.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter