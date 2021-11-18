Leatherwood Improving with Eight Games Left

The Las Vegas Raiders have no excuses for their remaining eight games in the 2021 regular season, and Alex Leatherwood is making steady progress.

The selection of Alex Leatherwood by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of this year’s National Football League Draft finally seems to be paying dividends.

The 6-5, 312-pound Leatherwood was installed as the starting right tackle during training camp but struggled early in the season before being moved inside to right guard, where he has played much better as the revamped Raiders offensive line has stepped up in victories over the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles.

Even Pro Football Focus has taken notice, although it remained guarded in its assessment of Leatherwood, who was the 17th overall pick in the draft.

“Leatherwood remains inside at right guard after struggling badly while at right tackle to begin the season,” PFF said in its critique of Leatherwood. “Against Philadelphia, Leatherwood was fine as a run blocker but earned a lowly 8.1 PFF pass-blocking grade thanks to surrendering four total pressures.

“Three of them could have been the same play, with multiple different Eagles defensive linemen beating him to the inside and putting quick pressure on quarterback Derek Carr. Leatherwood has power in abundance but needs to get a better handle on his pass-blocking technique in a hurry.

“Leatherwood has been markedly better at guard … and it seems likely he will stay at guard, at least, in the short term given how much better he has been. Leatherwood earned his best PFF pass-blocking grade of the season last week (62.3) and is the only one that has topped 50.0.

“Whether he is a long-term tackle remains to be seen, but it seems likely Leatherwood will stay at guard in the short term given how much better he has been.”

According to PFF, Leatherwood has graded out at 38.2 at right tackle against 54.3 at right guard. While neither grade is all that great, Leatherwood has improved dramatically and the Raiders have played better since he moved inside to guard and Brandon Parker took over at right tackle.

“I’ll be a tight end, I’ll play free safety, it doesn’t matter,” said Leatherwood, who was a consensus All-American and won the Outland Trophy last year as a senior at Alabama, where he played on national championship teams in 2017 and 220. “I just want to help the team in any way I can.

“It’s like, not as much space (at guard, where he played as a sophomore at Alabama) and it’s a little slower up in there, so naturally it just comes a little easier. It’s been a lot of fun. I feel a thousand percent more comfortable.”

Leatherwood, with his size and strength, has helped the Raiders run the ball better lately, although he needs to improve as a pass-blocker for Carr and stay away from costly penalties.

Kolton Miller anchors the line at left tackle, John Simpson is at left guard with Andre James at the center as the Raiders almost started from scratch on the O-line after trading center Rodney Hudson, guard Gabe Jackson, and tackle Trent Brown, all former Pro Bowlers, during the off-season. And guard Richie Incognito has not played all season because of a calf injury.

The revamped line seems to be coming together.

In the 34-24 victory over the Broncos, Carr passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns and the Raiders rushed for 86 yards and touchdowns by Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. Last Sunday in a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Carr passed for 323 yards and two scores, while the Silver and Black ran for 119 yards, with Jacobs and Drake again scoring on the ground.

Carr was sacked twice by the Broncos, but for only a one-yard loss, while he wasn’t sacked at all by the Eagles after being sacked a total of 15 times in the first five games of the season.

“I thought the line did a great job,” Carr said. “I think we had two sacks (against the Broncos), but they were my fault for running, it wasn’t on them. Especially against that front. Von Miller is God’s gift to earth of pass-rushing.

“ … It’s impressive that (the offensive line was) able to do what they did this week (against the Eagles). We keep that up, hopefully, we can build on what they were able to do, and if we can do that, hopefully, have more success.”

The O-line, and especially the 22-year-old Leatherwood, figure to only get better.

With eight games remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Raiders must improve, and that includes on the offensive line.

