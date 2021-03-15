Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The tampering period in the NFL is underway.

· Free agency kicks off this week in the NFL

· The impact of the salary cap apocalypse in the NFL

· Team’s budgeted for over $200 million and now we know the salary caps rests at $182.5 million in 2021.

· Gabe Jackson was a player that the Raiders didn’t want to lose. So why were they able to let him go?

· How much value will be on the NFL market this year?

· The Raiders have around $40 million in money to spend and could go as high as $50 million if Marcus Mariota is traded or let go.

· Are free agents going to want deals of less length, hoping the cap is higher next year?

· How different is the 2021 season going to be from 2020?

· Will the NFL continue to open up?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1