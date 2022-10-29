From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DT Bilal Nichols

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed to the Big Easy this weekend, in search of their first winning streak of the 2022 season.

They are on a roll and playing their best football of the year, but all sides of the ball and the coaching staff agree that they can get better.

We spoke in the locker room with DT Bilal Nichols and you can watch that entire interview below:

The Raiders travel to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.