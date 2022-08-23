New England Patriots Bill Belichick at Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-Moments ago the man that many consider the greatest football coach in the history of the National Football League spoke here at the Las Vegas Raiders training facility.

Bill Belichick marched in his New England Patriots for two days of joint practices against the Silver and Black.

The Las Vegas Raiders added a number of key former Patriots this offseason, none bigger than Josh McDaniels, and new GM Dave Ziegler.

Since arriving in the desert, McDaniels, and Ziegler have done nothing but praise their former boss. In the video below, I asked Belichick about that, and while I am certain he appreciated it, he simply said, "It doesn't matter."

We will have plenty of coverage this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots joint practices. Make sure you take time to watch Belichick's entire press conference below and keep checking back for the latest from the Silver and Black training camp.

