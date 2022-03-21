Raiders GM Ziegler Adds Familiar Name on the OL in Parker

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler didn't have to go far in signing a much-needed offensive lineman Brandon Parker.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has added another player, at a position of need for the Silver and Black. It is a player, that Raider Nation is very familiar with: offensive tackle Brandon Parker.

Before the start of free agency, I wrote that "Parker is a unique player. He offers versatility, and the new regime loves that. If the numbers are correct, don't be shocked if he remains a Raider."

Per the Raiders: The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent T Brandon Parker, the club announced Monday.

Parker rejoins the Silver and Black after originally being selected by the club in the third round (65th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound tackle has appeared in 54 contests with 32 starts over his first four years with the Raiders.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts at right tackle, helping Las Vegas rank 11th in total offense with 363.8 yards per game and sixth in passing with 268.6 yards per game.

A native of Kannapolis, N.C., Parker played four seasons at North Carolina A&T, starting all 48 games of his career at left tackle. He was a three-time FCS All-American at left tackle and was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the year for three straight years from 2015-17.

