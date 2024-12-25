BREAKING: Raiders S Pola-Mao Recieves Impressive Respect for His Play
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) won this past Sunday 19-14 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) snapping a 10-game losing streak.
The win was spearhead by another terrific performance by the Patrick Graham led defense, and specifically safety Isaiah Pola-Mao who had nine tackles to lead the team and two forced fumbles.
Simply put, he was a force. After the gamae I spoke with him in great detail about his development and the game that he had.
For that performance on Sunday, IPM was awarded the NFL Defensive Player of the Week.
Per the NFL:
DEFENSE: S ISAIAH POLA-MAO, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
- Pola-Mao recorded nine tackles and two forced fumbles in Las Vegas’ 19-14 win over Jacksonville. His two forced fumbles were the most by any player in Week 16. Pola-Mao is the first defensive back to record nine tackles and two forced fumbles in a game since Week 12, 2023 (Josh Metellus).
- This is Pola-Mao’s first-career Defensive Player of the Week award, becoming the second Raiders defensive back to earn the honor in the past 10 seasons (2015-24), joining Jeff Heath (Week 10, 2020).
- Pola-Mao becomes the fourth former USC defensive back to win Defensive Player of the Week in the past 20 seasons (2005-24), joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu (six-time winner), Nickell Robey-Coleman (Week 5, 2016) and Terrell Thomas (Week 8, 2013).
Coach Antonio Pierce raved about his young star and his performace by saying, "Well, I think it started just doing it the right way, right? Comes in undrafted, works his way up, special teams, gets a little play here or there on defense, and obviously when the opportunity came up, he was ready. It wasn't like, 'Oh, just throw him in.' No, we were ready for him to play. And all he's done is taken every advantage of it. He's vocal. He has a quiet, like you said, confidence about himself now. He has all the ability in the world; tall, long, can run, ball skills, physicality showed up last night. He's really put himself in a good place. And it really started in the offseason when he was here every day after
the Super Bowl."
