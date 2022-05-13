Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Ziegler Inks Seventh-Round Pick Brown from UCLA

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of their seventh-round pick Brittain Brown from UCLA.

HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have begun the singing process from their latest haul of talent from the NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft saw the Raiders add speed, size, agility, and position flexibility across the board.

One player that they picked up in the seventh-round that embodies those group of coveted skills officially joined the Silver and Black roster today.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick RB Brittain Brown

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick RB Brittain Brown, the club announced Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown played for two years at UCLA after transferring from Duke. At UCLA, he appeared in 17 games with four starts, totaling 184 carries for 1,158 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while adding 24 receptions for 213 yards and one TD. At Duke, he appeared in 25 career games with five starts, rushing 222 times for 1,126 yards and 10 TDs, while catching 17 passes for 218 yards and one TD.

A native of Canton, Ga., Brown attended Cherokee High School, where he was a four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Georgia by Scout.com. As a senior, he rushed for 1,777 yards and 18 TDs en route to being named to the Class AAAAAA all-state first team by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

USATSI_17511388_168390101_lowres
News

Ziegler: Different Roles to Be Filled in RB Position

By Hikaru Kudo3 hours ago
TEAM
The Black Hole+

Ziegler Adds 15 New Raiders to the Silver and Black Roster

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.4 hours ago
USATSI_17165034_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Official 2022 Schedule Announced

By Aidan Champion12 hours ago
USATSI_17076430_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Keelan Cole

By Jairo Alvarado14 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham Josh McDaniels
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions: Stidham, Bradberry, Win Totals, and More

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.21 hours ago
USATSI_15391316_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Trade for Patriots Backup Quarterback

By Jairo Alvarado22 hours ago
USATSI_15343180_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Rank No. 7 on Strength of Schedule List

By Aidan ChampionMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17828779_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Ziegler, McDaniels: Building Depth in RB Position is Key

By Hikaru KudoMay 12, 2022