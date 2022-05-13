Ziegler Inks Seventh-Round Pick Brown from UCLA

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have announced the signing of their seventh-round pick Brittain Brown from UCLA.

HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have begun the singing process from their latest haul of talent from the NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft saw the Raiders add speed, size, agility, and position flexibility across the board.

One player that they picked up in the seventh-round that embodies those group of coveted skills officially joined the Silver and Black roster today.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick RB Brittain Brown

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed seventh-round draft pick RB Brittain Brown, the club announced Thursday.

Brown, a 6-foot, 210-pound running back out of UCLA, was selected with the 250th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brown played for two years at UCLA after transferring from Duke. At UCLA, he appeared in 17 games with four starts, totaling 184 carries for 1,158 rushing yards and 11 TDs, while adding 24 receptions for 213 yards and one TD. At Duke, he appeared in 25 career games with five starts, rushing 222 times for 1,126 yards and 10 TDs, while catching 17 passes for 218 yards and one TD.

A native of Canton, Ga., Brown attended Cherokee High School, where he was a four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Georgia by Scout.com. As a senior, he rushed for 1,777 yards and 18 TDs en route to being named to the Class AAAAAA all-state first team by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter