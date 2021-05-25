Raiders:  Abram, Nassib, and Ferrell Must Step Up

Henderson, Nev.—The 2021 season for the Las Vegas Raiders has enormous pressure. In year four of the Jon Gruden era, this team should and needs to get to a minimum of ten wins. To do that, here are three players that we place under the microscope to see what they have to improve.

1. Johnathan Abram has all of the physical gifts that only God can give. He is one of the most physically gifted safeties in all of the National Football League. But the time for his potential to translate into on-field success is right now. Abram consistently has mental breakdowns that kill his team in a crucial situation. He must demonstrate the discipline that great players with his talent demonstrate. The word from inside the Raiders facility is that perhaps no player has worked as hard as Abram this offseason. No one doubts his talent; it is now time for Abram to demonstrate that he has the discipline to be the player that his raw talent says he can be.

2. Carl Nassib is a unique player. Signed as a free agent in 2020, he didn’t produce last season at the level that the Raiders had hoped he would. Rod Marinelli believes in the Penn State product and fought for him this offseason. Some people were surprised that he is still on the roster, but anyone tuned in to the inner workings of the Raiders knows the faith that the organization has in him. He will be pushed and pushed hard to make that final roster coming out of camp, but he has all of the ability to do it.

3. Clelin Ferrell was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. A terrific person, well-liked by teammates and management, Ferrell has been outplayed by a fourth-round pick in that same draft in teammate Maxx Crosby. The Raiders signed Yannick Ngakoue this offseason as a free agent, and based on his salary and where he found himself drafted, Ferrell needs a breakout season.

