Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden praised Derek Carr. Why is Derek Carr so disrespected when the organization believes in him?

· When will Justin Fields start for the Chicago Bears?

· Former Raider and Green Bay GM Ron Wolf blasts, “Diva” quarterbacks.

· Is Aaron Rodgers hurting his legacy?

· Can we read into the New England Patriots re-signing Brian Hoyer?

· Where will Julio Jones end up? Are the Atlanta Falcons out?

· What are your expectations of Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts?

· Deshaun Watson and the potential of a settlement, will it hurt him in the long run?

· Is innocent until proven guilty not germane in the court of public opinion?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter