Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady
Team(s)
New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXVIII: Raiders Hire McDaniels

Taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, and Champ Kelly, Brian Flores allegations of owners offering pay for losses, and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The Las Vegas Raiders hiring of Josh McDaniels.

· How big was the Raiders hiring of Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly?

· Discussing the allegations of Brian Flores about teams offering pay for losses?

· Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Green Bay Packers? Denver Broncos? Somewhere else?

Read More

· The legacy of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

· What does the success of Stafford truly say about the Detroit Lions who had Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson just walk away from them?

· Hondo’s struggles with friends Trae Waynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Brian Allen (Los Angeles Rams) playing against one another in the Super Bowl?

· TJoe Burrow, is he the next Kenny Stabler?

· Plenty more!

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

20220131_135216
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXVIII: Raiders Hire McDaniels

26 seconds ago
USATSI_17481779_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Speaks Highly on Patrick Graham

3 hours ago
USATSI_17020517_168390101_lowres
News

Patrick Graham Hired as Raiders Defensive Coordinator

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17413357_168390101_lowres
News

Maxx Crosby Talks Pro Bowl and Josh McDaniels

Feb 5, 2022
BS BROS 2
The Black Hole+

B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast: Episode #50

Feb 5, 2022
Mark Davis Part Two
The Black Hole+

A Conversation with Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Trading (David) Carr

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17329994_168390101_lowres
News

Bill Belichick compared Josh McDaniels to Nick Saban

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17480941_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Hunter Renfrow Gives First Impression on McDaniels

Feb 4, 2022