Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXVIII: Raiders Hire McDaniels

Taking a look at the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, and Champ Kelly, Brian Flores allegations of owners offering pay for losses, and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The Las Vegas Raiders hiring of Josh McDaniels.

· How big was the Raiders hiring of Dave Ziegler and Champ Kelly?

· Discussing the allegations of Brian Flores about teams offering pay for losses?

· Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Green Bay Packers? Denver Broncos? Somewhere else?

· The legacy of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

· What does the success of Stafford truly say about the Detroit Lions who had Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson just walk away from them?

· Hondo’s struggles with friends Trae Waynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Brian Allen (Los Angeles Rams) playing against one another in the Super Bowl?

· TJoe Burrow, is he the next Kenny Stabler?

· Plenty more!

