Las Vegas Raiders Greats Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

The Las Vegas Raiders lists of greats are enormous and this week more have been added to the Hall of Fame semifinalist list.

Defensive back Charles Woodson is one of three former members of Raiders who were among 25 players from the modern era who were named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

The others are cornerback Eric Allen and defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

Woodson, who was selected fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Michigan by the Oakland Raiders, played from 1998-2005 for the Silver and Black, from 2006-2012 with the Green Bay Packers, and returned to finish his career with the Raiders from 2013-15.

It was Woodson who first put his hands in the form of an “O” for Oakland on the field.

Woodson, who played cornerback and safety during his career, forced 33 fumbles during his career, had 20 sacks and three 90-tackle seasons, including 113 tackles at the age of 38.

In his 18 NFL seasons, Woodson intercepted 65 passes and returned them for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to taking two of his 18 fumble recoveries back for scores. He is tied with Rod Woodson and Darren Sharper for the most defensive TDs in NFL history with 13.

Woodson was selected NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 after winning the Heisman Trophy, the Jim Thorpe Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Bronko Nagurski Award, and the Chuck Bednarik Award after helping Michigan to the national championship in 1997.

Allen, who played for the Raiders in his last three NFL seasons from 1998-2001, played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1998-2004 after they selected him in the second round (No. 30 overall) out of Arizona State, and he was with the New Orleans Saints from 1995-97.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection who was first-team All-Pro in 1989, Allen had 54 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, and nine defensive touchdowns in his career. In 2000 with the Raiders, he intercepted six passes and returned three for touchdowns.

Seymour was selected by the New England Patriots with the sixth overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Georgia and played for the Raiders at the end of his career from 2009-12.

A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, made first-team All-Pro from 2003-05, and is a member of the NFL All-Decade team for the first 10 years of the century.

Seymour had 496 tackles, 57½ sacks, forced four fumbles, recovered eight, and intercepted two passes in his 12-year NFL career. He was selected to the 2012 Pro Bowl in his last season with the Raiders and in the NFL.

Already being considered for 2021 induction from the Hall of Fame’s Coaches Committee is Tom Flores of the Raiders, wide receiver Drew Pearson of the Dallas Cowboys from the Seniors Committee, and administrator Bill Nunn of the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Contributors Committee.

Other semifinalists for the 2021 Hall of Fame class include:

Defensive end Jared Allen—2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers.

Tackle Willie Anderson—1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens.

Defensive back Ronde Barber--1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Linebacker Cornelius Bennett–1987-1995 Buffalo Bills, 1996-98 Atlanta Falcons, 1999-2000 Indianapolis Colts.

Tackle Tony Boselli–1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans.

Safety LeRoy Butler–1990-2001 Green Bay Packers.

Guard Alan Faneca–1998 -2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals.

Safety Rodney Harrison–1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots.

Wide receiver Torry Holt–1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson–2007-2015 Detroit Lions.

Safety John Lynch–1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Peyton Manning– 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts, 2012-15 Denver Broncos.

Linebacker Clay Matthews–1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons.

Linebacker Sam Mills–1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Steve Tasker–1985-86 Houston Oilers, 1986-1997 Buffalo Bills.

Running back Fred Taylor–1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots.

Linebacker Zach Thomas –1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys.

Wide receiver Hines Ward–1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne– 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts.

Linebacker Patrick Willis–2007-2014 San Francisco.

Safety Darren Woodson–1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive tackle Bryant Young–1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be enshrined on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

