Raiders Vs. Bengals Rivalry, One-Sided, but Tough

The Las Vegas Raiders hold a commanding edge in the rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been storied.

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get their season back on track on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they dominated until recent years.

The Raiders hold a 21-11 edge in the all-time series against the Bengals, who joined the American Football League as an expansion team in 1968, winning 10 of the first 13 games the teams played.

However, the Bengals won three in a row and four out of five against the Raiders, who finally turned things around with a 17-10 victory over Cincinnati two years ago at the Oakland Coliseum.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 25-of-29 passes for 292 yards and a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau, in addition to running four yards for a touchdown that put the Raiders ahead to stay, 14-7, in the second quarter.

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,150 yards that season, helped the Raiders amass 366 yards of total offense and control the ball for much of the game by running for 112 yards on 23 carries, including a 21-yard burst.

One of the most memorable games in the series came in a 1975 AFC Divisional playoff game at the Oakland Coliseum, the first to two times the teams have met during the post-season.

The Bengals had beaten the Raiders, 14-10, earlier in the season at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati thanks to a 52-yard interception return by cornerback Marvin Cobb in the third quarter.

Raiders quarterback Kenny “Snake” Stabler had one of the worst games of his career the first time the teams met that season, hitting on only 8-of-24 passes for 113 yards with no touchdown and four interceptions.

Stabler got his revenge in the playoff game by completing 17-of-23 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns, hitting wide receiver Mike Siani for a two-yard score in the second quarter, tight end Bob Moore from eight yards out just before halftime, and tight end Dave Casper for what turned out to be the winning TD in the fourth quarter.

That gave the Raiders a 31-14 lead with 13:03 left in the game, but Cincinnati rallied with quarterback Ken Anderson’s touchdown passes of 25 yards to wide receiver Charlie Joiner and 14 yards to wide receiver Isaac Curtis to make it 31-28 with 5:44 remaining.

Usually, sure-handed running back Pete Banaszak, who rushed for 62 yards including a six-yard touchdown run for the Raiders’ other touchdown, fumbled the ball away in the closing minutes to give the Bengals one last chance at the Oakland 37-yard-line.

However, linebacker Ted Hendricks sacked Anderson and the Bengals turned the ball over on downs before the Raiders ran out the last 3:02 on the clock by handing the ball to running backs Banaszak, Clarence Davis, and Marv Hubbard behind a line that included All-Pros Art Shell and Gene Upshaw on the left side.

In the end, George Blanda’s 27-yard field goal for the first points of the game in the opening quarter turned out to be the difference in the 31-28 final score, but the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, the next week in the AFC Championship Game and would have to wait one more season before winning the Super Bowl for the first time.

The Raiders and Bengals also met in a 1991 AFC Divisional playoff game, with quarterback Jay Schroeder passing for 172 yards and touchdowns of 13 yards to wide receiver Mervyn Fernandez and a 41 yards to tight end Ethan Horton in a 20-10 victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Jeff Jaeger kicked field goals of 25 and 49 yards for the Silver and Black, while the powerful running back duo of Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson rushed for 144 and 70 yards, respectively, as the Raiders piled up 235 yards on the ground against the Bengals.

However, Jackson sustained a career-ending left hip injury in the game and the Buffalo Bills routed the Raiders, 51-3, the next week in the AFL Championship Game at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, as Schroeder threw five interceptions and Allen was limited to 26 yards rushing.

The Raiders and Bengals played another nail-biter during the 1974 regular season at the Oakland Coliseum, when the lead changed hands seven times during the game, including four in the fourth quarter, and Cincinnati took a 27-23 lead on running back Doug Dressler’s three-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.

However, Stabler drove the Raiders 52 yards in the final 1:28, hitting tight end Moore four times over the middle with the Bengals double covering wide receivers Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch outside.

After the final pass of 13 yards to Moore, who had seven receptions for 98 yards in the game, running back Charlie Smith scored on a two-yard sweep despite limping because of a leg injury with six seconds left and the Raiders pulled out a 30-27 victory.

The Raiders (5-4) and Bengals (5-4) would take anything like that on Sunday since both teams have lost two straight games after strong starts.

