Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the team at 6-6, you had a lot of them.

Henderson, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, what do you think are the percentage chances that Mark Davis keeps Rich Bisaccia as the head coach if they don’t win ten games or if they do? Thank you, Ken Salazar

If they do not win at least ten games, Ken, I think the percentage is 1%. If they do win ten or more, I would say 20%.

Hondo, did you ever see signs from Henry Ruggs of trouble? Lisa K.

Trouble? No. I did see signs of his speeding, and I know one of my media colleagues did as well. Let me explain. He once flew by me on Raiders Way (near the team facility), where it is a 45 MPH speed limit like I wasn’t even there. If I hadn’t known the car he was driving; there would have been no way I would have known it was him so fast.

One of my media colleagues had a similar incident (he asked that I not use his name), and while he didn’t know who it was, he went to the Raiders about how he had been driving.

Hondo, in your opinion, do you think Josh Jacobs is worthy of a big long-term extension? Carrie in LA

No, but let me explain. Jacobs is a super person and an outstanding player. In today’s NFL, most men at running back don’t get that “Big long-term extension,” you mentioned because the position is so physically brutal.

Josh has to come out nearly every game because he has been banged up, even if it isn't for the entire game, that position takes a beating. He isn’t a wimp, but the position is that physical. Because he made a Pro Bowl, his option year went way up in value, and I think the Raiders would like to re-sign him, but not an enormous amount or for a very long term.

Hondo, I heard you on the radio discuss the play-action pass. You also talked about how Mike Mayock wanted more of it than Jon Gruden. What intrigued me was that you emphasized that Gruden and Mayock were close. Can you explain that if there were differences? M. M. in New Mexico

Sure I can. Do you have friends? Do you agree on everything? When Jon left, I discussed many differences, and some took it as me saying they were arguing or not in a good place. Untrue.

They worked well together, but Mike did see things differently than Jon, and that is life.

Hondo, I was stunned to see Dabo Swinney on the sidelines. Could I read into that he might be a candidate for the Raiders head coach job? Brenda N. Seattle, WA

I have been around a long time. Coaches, owners, players all know what they are doing.

The moment Mark Davis showed up on the sidelines with Dabo Swinney, both men knew what they were doing. Of course, there are Clemson guys on the Raiders, but Dabo knows how to send a message, and so does Mark. I read into it, and so should you. Not saying that anything is IMMINENT, but there was something to read. The NFL are masters of communication. I am not saying Mark and Dabo were negotiating, but both men made a brilliant move to be seen together on the sidelines.

