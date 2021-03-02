Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The NFL Quarterback carousel

· Will Dak Prescott be a Dallas Cowboy in 2021?

· The fans and the players love Dak, does that cause an issue if Jerry Jones moves on?

· Does Jimmy Johnson’s endorsement of Dak Prescott make

· Will Russell Wilson be back in 2021 for the Seattle Seahawks?

· If the Seahawks let Wilson go, they will take a $40 million dollar salary cap hit.

· Does that point to a Wilson exit in 2022?

· Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade, but has he handled his frustration well?

· The Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans divorce, just continue to boil over?

· Derek Carr is the Las Vegas Raiders main man, why do some fans refuse to see how good he is?

