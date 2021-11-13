Around the World of the NFL Podcast:  Episode LIX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The loss of Henry Ruggs and the tragedy of the loss of human life.

· The release of Damon Arnette, was the loss of the Ohio State Buckeye signal a crisis averted?

· Derek Carr’s leadership of the Silver and Black.

· How good are the Cincinnati Bengals?

· Taking a look at the Raiders heading to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

· What teams surprise the most and what teams aren’t a surprise?

· Are the Las Angeles Rams the contender we thought?

· How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers?

