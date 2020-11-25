NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+
Search

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XIX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Recap

· How good is the Las Vegas Raiders' offense?

· Jon Gruden play-calling

· Derek Carr’s rise to the level of elite NFL QB

· The latest new NFL memo

· Daryl Morey contacted by an NFL team after leaving the Houston Rockets

· Detroit Lions players send a message about Matt Patricia

· Did Dallas Cowboys Mike McCarthy jump the shark?

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

Riader Logo
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XIX

USATSI_15224046_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_15225799_168390101_lowres
News

Latest Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Failure Stings

USATSI_15072530_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Penalties Were An Issue for the Raiders Defense

  • By Hikaru Kudo
    11 hours ago
USATSI_15225811_168390101_lowres
News

Recap Las Vegas Raiders Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

  • By Darin Alexander Baydoun
    Nov 23, 2020
USATSI_15204624_168390101_lowres
News

TE Darren Waller: Spins, Jukes and Extra Yards

  • By Hikaru Kudo
    Nov 23, 2020
USATSI_15225765_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

Defenseless Las Vegas Raiders Fall to Kansas City

USATSI_15225603_168390101_lowres
The Black Hole+

QB Derek Carr Was on Fire Tonight

  • By Hikaru Kudo
    Nov 23, 2020
Allegiant Stadium
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Cheifs Game Thread

  • By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
    Nov 22, 2020