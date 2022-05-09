Skip to main content
Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXII: Raiders Draft, Conspiracy to Remove Goodell?

Today we talk about how much the City of Las Vegas shined during the NFL Draft, we take a look at every Raiders' pick, and a conspiracy to remove Roger Goodell?

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10-years.

This week's topics include:

· How did the City of Las Vegas shine during the NFL Draft?

· Inside the Las Vegas Raiders 22 NFL Draft?

· Ndamukong Suh is a great player, what is his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL?

· The comments of Tennessee Titan QB Ryan Tannehill and what that means for Malik Willis?

· Did Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, and Dan Snyder of the Washington Commanders try to conspire with a well-known NFL advertiser to get Roger Goodell fired as the commissioner?

· Davante Adams being a Raider and its impact on the Silver and Black?

· OL Dylan Parham from Memphis, how good can he be?

· RB Zamir White from Georgia, what can Raider Nation expect?

· What can Neil Farrell, and Matthew Butler do for the Raiders on the defensive line?

· Can OL Thayer Mumford become the dominant offensive lineman that many thought he would be when he entered Ohio State?

