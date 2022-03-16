Skip to main content
Bilal Nichols
Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears

Raiders GM Ziegler Makes a Big Splash Adding Bears DT Nichols

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler filled a big need with a terrific defensive tackle, Bilal Nichols, from the Chicago Bears.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders can't officially sign new players until 4 PM ET today, but that hasn't stopped GM Dave Ziegler from making a big splash.

The Raiders agreed with the Chicago Bears' outstanding defensive tackle Bilala Nichols earlier this morning.  The addition of Nichols immediately bolsters a Raiders defensive line that needed attention.

According to NFL Network, "He gets a 2-year deal worth $11M with $9M guaranteed."

Before the start of free agency, Pro Football Focus had projected a new deal for the Raiders' lineman as: "Nichols is projected to fetch a three-year, $24-million deal this offseason with $13.75 million guaranteed." 

Based on their analysis, the Silver and Black got an excellent deal.

Nichols is the second free agent in the last two days to come to an agreement with the Raiders.  Yesterday, the Raiders' Ziegler and former Cincinnati Bengal Darius Phillips agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

