Raiders GM Ziegler Makes a Big Splash Adding Bears DT Nichols

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler filled a big need with a terrific defensive tackle, Bilal Nichols, from the Chicago Bears.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders can't officially sign new players until 4 PM ET today, but that hasn't stopped GM Dave Ziegler from making a big splash.

The Raiders agreed with the Chicago Bears' outstanding defensive tackle Bilala Nichols earlier this morning. The addition of Nichols immediately bolsters a Raiders defensive line that needed attention.

According to NFL Network, "He gets a 2-year deal worth $11M with $9M guaranteed."

Before the start of free agency, Pro Football Focus had projected a new deal for the Raiders' lineman as: "Nichols is projected to fetch a three-year, $24-million deal this offseason with $13.75 million guaranteed."

Based on their analysis, the Silver and Black got an excellent deal.

Nichols is the second free agent in the last two days to come to an agreement with the Raiders. Yesterday, the Raiders' Ziegler and former Cincinnati Bengal Darius Phillips agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter