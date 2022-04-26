Answering Your Raiders Questions:  Will Waller be Traded Before the NFL Draft?

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, I saw a report on Twitter that the Packers and Raiders were working on a trade that would send Darren Waller to the Packers before the NFL Draft? Can you give any information? Thanks for all you do, Shawn M.

I can address this. I can tell you that the Packers did want Darren Waller. I am sure that they DO want Darren Waller.

They should. Waller is, in my opinion, one of three men who share the title of the best TE in the NFL.

I spoke to numerous people from the organization and, after all, laughed; I was told, “No.” Two went on to add that the Packers’ had interest, but not the Raiders.

Waller has two years left on his current deal at a price favorable to the organization. I know for a fact Waller loves being a Raider. Do I think he will be a Raider forever? I can’t answer that. Will he be traded before the NFL Draft? No, I do not believe that at all.

Hondo, any player that you think at some point the Raiders love? Keith H.

I know that the Raiders like Jackson State’s James Houston. He is an LB that plays similarly to Micah Parsons, and he has a high ceiling. The problem is that he has a lot of interest from other teams.

Hondo, do you think the Raiders would be afraid to pounce on a player if they fell for health or off-field issues? Julie P.

When they feel a player has value and is the best player at the time they pick, they will. They aren’t afraid of risk if their due diligence tells them they are a good pick at the time.

