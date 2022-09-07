Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller

The Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller wants a new contract, he spoke from the locker room about that new deal, his preparation, and much more.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have a super-star tight end by the name of Darren Waller.

One of the most respected players in the entire NFL, Waller would like a new contract.  Sources inside the Las  Vegas Raiders have confirmed to me that they are desirous of reaching an agreement with him.

While fans are in angst over even the thoughts of losing Waller, they shouldn't be.  A deal is going to get done at some point.

Waller spoke inside the Silver and Black locker room about his desire for a new contract, his new representation, and his preparation for the 2022 season that kicks off at 1:25 PT on Sunday in Los Angeles, versus the Chargers.

You want to watch that interview from inside the locker room below:

