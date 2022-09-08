Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Ready to Get Going

HENDERSON, Nev.-The best wide receiver in the National Football League is now a Las Vegas Raider in Davante Adams.

The prize catch of the Silver and Black 2022 free agency plan has not disappointed since moving to the desert.

Adams spoke after practice about his relationship with QB Derek Carr, the excitement of opening day versus the Los Angeles Chargers, and much more.

You can watch the entire press conference below:

