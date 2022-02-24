Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXIX:  Davante Adams a Raider?

In this episode we discuss the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams a potential Raider, Jim Harbaugh, and is Tom Brady done?

HENDERSON, Nev.--Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik from The Spun.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· How big of a coup was it for Mark Davis to hire Josh McDaniels to coach the Las Vegas Raiders

· Has Jim Harbaugh done permanent damage to his reputation, and has his flirting with the NFL lessened the Michigan Wolverine brand?

· Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' soap opera.

· Can the Pack afford Rodgers and Davante Adams?

· What about Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders?

· The Tom Brady and Bruch Arians relationship

· Will Tom Brady play next year?

· A move by members of Congress wanting to ban taxpayer funding of sports facilities

· The rise of the 12-month, 365-day NFL

