Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2022 NFL regular season this weekend. At no time in recent history, has the expectations been any higher for the Silver and Black.

Today we take time to answer s some of your emails, and questions so let's get started:

Hondo, were you shocked that Josh McDaniels kept six running backs? John Morris

I was. I can tell you that McDaniels said since he arrived he would keep the best players, and he loved what he had in his backfield.

Hondo, what is the latest on the Raiders possibly trading for some help? Ken Thomas

I know that they are constantly looking, but as of right now they are not pulling the trigger. I would not be shocked, but they are looking at all avenues, including free agents as well.

Hondo, what did it tell you when the Raiders cut Alex Leatherwood? Kim Gonzales

It told me that he wasn't performing at a level high enough to make this roster. By cutting him, they sent a message that they do not care what they make, or where they were drafted. The best players make the team, and they put their money where their mouth was.

Hondo, I was told that Mark Davis was furious with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels for cutting Leatherwood. Is that true? M. Trimm

It is not true.

Hondo, Do you think that Davante Adams will have better stats than he had last year? Brian Curtis

I do not, but for the right reasons. Davante is not the only weapon now, he is surrounded by Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and significantly more weapons than he had in Green Bay.

Hondo, any thoughts on how many TD passes for Derek Carr this year? Don W.

I think he hits or gets close to 40.

Hondo, what is your biggest concern on the Raiders, and how confident are you that they can right the ship either before Sunday or early in the season? Rodney C.

No doubt I think it is the offensive line. As I mentioned earlier, they are looking, and I am not concerned. This new regime knows what they are doing and is resilient.

Hondo, earlier this summer you predicted the Raiders' record to be 12-5. Do you stand by it? Whatya thinking big fella? Yvonne R.

The big fella thinks this team is better after watching all of training camp than I thought they would be. I 100% stand by it.

If you have a question for our weekly Q/A article, feel free to send it to SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com, and put in the subject line Raiders Q/A

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter