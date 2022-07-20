Hunter Renfrow Talks Las Vegas Raiders from Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders signed the best wide receiver in the National Football League this offseason in Davante Adams.

While that signing deserves all of the hype and attention that it is getting, it shouldn't overshadow that the Silver and Black already have a Pro Bowl WR in Hunter Renfrow.

Earlier today, Renfrow and his other veteran teammates arrived at the team's headquarters here in Henderson for the start of the 2022 training camp.

Renfrow addressed a myriad of subjects including, but not limited to:

· “It was incredible as you can expect. It allows me to play more years here. I am thankful.” On his new contract.

· “We as a team have to reward them (Josh McDaniels/Dave Ziegler) by getting better every day. Every season is special with expectations. Every good team I have been on it is the first and last guy buying in.” On Expectations.

· “The same hunger, a little more confident. Coming out of Clemson I had success at the college level, but now I have had some success at the NFL level. Trying to be a great teammate and player.” On how he has changed since his rookie season.

· “A sign of a great team is to have their own expectations. We are trying to go out and get better every day. You go out and trying to get better every day. Keeping things simple.” On expectations.

· “We are just trying to be the best group that we can. We are focusing on not being selfish. I want to be the most unselfish person I can.” On a deep offensive talent pool.

· “It starts in practice and the meeting room. Opens the field up, learning how he works. When you look at a defense with five or six guys in coverage, they are going to double, and open some plays for whoever is left.” On Davante Adams making him better.

· “He is explosive, he can get on the outside and take the lid off of the defense. He doesn’t adjust to the ball too soon.” On Demarcus Robinson

· “My faith. That is first and foremost. No matter what happens on the field or off it, everything is going to be OK. The true meaning in life is finding God and my faith.” What keeps him grounded

· “The accountability comes from the team. It can be guided by the coaches and administration, but to be a great team you have to take ownership of it.”

· “It is very similar. Detail and journey driven. It is proven time and time again. When you get to creative you can make mistakes. I have had a lot of fun with this staff, and it parallels my time with coach Sweeney and at Clemson.” On Mcdaniels' coaching style being similar to Dabo Swinney at Clemson

