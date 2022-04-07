Answering Your Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, you mentioned a “big name” free agent that the Raiders were in on and promised updates. I appreciate that but haven’t heard much. I don’t want to bug you, so can you tell me if you will let us know when that person signs? Thank you, Kenny M.

Kenny, as soon as that person signs with anybody, I will update the situation.

Hondo, the big-name free agent you told us about, is a big ruse. You fat liar, whoever they sign, you can just say it was that. You’re a tool. T. Tibbs

It sounds like you need a hug, and I suggest getting a dog. But if you genuinely think I am a fat liar, your life must stink because you still follow me? I have told two people who the person is, including my co-host on Raider Nation Radio, Clay Baker, and as soon as the matter resolves, I will report several details.

Hondo, quick question on the free-agent you have mentioned. Is the person trying to get more money out of the Raiders? Thank you for all your work, Kyle C.

No, the Raiders have made their offer. The process takes some time as the gentleman and his family look at all options. He knows where the Raiders are, and they are IN NO WAY being fleeced, or is he doing that to them.

Hondo, I know you said that you couldn’t name the free agent the Raiders are in on, and I respect that and you. I would like you to explain if you can; I would like to be educated on when you report or how certain things. I have found this fascinating. Clearly, you have great information; you have proven that; I would like to learn how it works. Jennifer T.

Thank you, Jennifer. That is a great question. So, after the Raiders got Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, I got a call late one night from a dear friend who is a member of management for an NFL team. We have been friends for years. He told me that his team had kicked the tires on a particular player, but that player was not interested, or somehow it wouldn’t happen.

He had learned that the Raiders (a team at the time that was not getting any attention in the media for being in on the process) were not only players but part of the front runners.

He told me, “I would suggest that you not use the players name. In fact, I would ask you not to. It could hurt me, and more importantly if you weren’t my friend, and just a beat writer covering me, it could hurt the Raiders.”

So I put it out there, and I made it clear that nothing was imminent or even sure to happen with the Raiders. The player has not signed as of this writing, and the Raiders are still in the process. I am honoring my source.

The sources that told me about Davante Adams didn't mind me mentioning him by name, which is why I was so far ahead of the story, having reported since last May that he wanted to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.

