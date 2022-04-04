Ziegler Inks Hankins to Return to the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Dave Ziegler inked another defensive lineman for the Silver in Black when he re-signed Johnathan Hankins earlier today.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Dave Ziegler did it again today, signing a top-tier free agent at a place of need. But, finding that talented defensive lineman wasn't a long trip. In fact, he stayed right at home in Las Vegas.

Per the Raiders: The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins, the club announced Monday.

Hankins, a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle has appeared in 61 games with 60 starts since joining the Silver and Black in 2018. During his four seasons with the club (2018-21), he has compiled 172 tackles (91 solo), 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two passes defended, and three fumble recoveries.

Last season, Hankins started 14 games and recorded 38 tackles (15), one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed. Prior to joining the Raiders, he spent one season with the Colts (2017) after originally being drafted by the New York Giants (2013-16) in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Over his nine-year career, Hankins has played in 128 contests with 116 starts, totaling 356 tackles (204), 14.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, and three forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries. Hankins has started in two postseason contests and recorded six tackles (three), one tackle for loss, and one sack.

A native of Dearborn Heights, Mich., he played three seasons at Ohio State, appearing in 38 contests and making 25 starts, totaling 138 tackles (58), five sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. Hankins was named All-American Second Team and was an All-Big Ten Conference selection as a junior in 2013.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter