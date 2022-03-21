Skip to main content

Raiders GM Ziegler add LB Micha Kiser

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler added Micah Kiser to the Silver and Black roster

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders under the leadership of Dave Ziegler continue to accumulate talent for their roster vis NFL free agency.

Today they addressed an area of need on the roster by signing Micah Kiser.

Per the Raiders:  The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Micah Kiser, the club announced Monday.

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

In 2021, the 6-foot, 244-pound linebacker split time with the Rams and Broncos, appearing in 11 games with two starts and totaling 17 tackles.

A native of Baltimore, Md., Kiser played four seasons at Virginia (2014-17), appearing in 49 games. Kiser finished his collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in school history with 411 career tackles.

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler
