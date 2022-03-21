Raiders GM Ziegler add LB Micha Kiser

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders under the leadership of Dave Ziegler continue to accumulate talent for their roster vis NFL free agency.

Today they addressed an area of need on the roster by signing Micah Kiser.

Per the Raiders: The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Micah Kiser, the club announced Monday.

Kiser joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Los Angeles Rams (2018-21), who originally selected him in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

In 2021, the 6-foot, 244-pound linebacker split time with the Rams and Broncos, appearing in 11 games with two starts and totaling 17 tackles.

A native of Baltimore, Md., Kiser played four seasons at Virginia (2014-17), appearing in 49 games. Kiser finished his collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in school history with 411 career tackles.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter