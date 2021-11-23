Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Hondo, how about you show some (Intestinal Fortitude) and waltz into the next Derek Carr press conference and ask him, "Is Jesus proud of you for stealing money from the Las Vegas Raiders for playing quarterback when you should be a preacher? Bet you won't ask that. He's quit on this team. Larry M.

I wouldn't ask such an ignorant question. If you want to criticize Derek for his play, that is germane. But if you have to resort to personal cheap shots to make your point, it isn't a very good point. As a man in the arena, I can tell you that I don't need help asking questions.

Hondo, I know that you are a big supporter of Rich Bisaccia. I don't dislike him, and I am a Raider for life, but I don't see it. Can you tell me why? Tony B.

First of all, my father taught me to root for good people in every area of life. Rich Bisaccia is a terrific husband, father, friend, and coach.

He has an incredible amount of respect from players, coaches, and management people around the NFL.

I have many friends who are coaches, and they stack a voluminous amount of information, so when they get their shot, they can implement their plans. He has waited for his shot, and it comes in the middle of the year, with no chance to implement his vision, a staff he didn't pick, and enough off-field issues that he cannot control. I do feel bad when good people are handed difficult situations.

He has a tough road, but if anyone in the NFL can turn the Raiders around, and it won't be easy at this point, I would bet on him.

Hondo, I love listening to you, but I am not as optimistic as you. Would you mind giving me some hope Uncle Hondo? Matt R.

First, I can tell you that seven games are a lot of football. Secondly, this team has a lot of good players and coaches. They have dug a massive hole for themselves. It is 100% on them. They have all the tools to turn this around. Seven games in the NFL is an eternity, and even with past performances lending to a collapse, the reasons for hope are real.

Hondo, I am telling you, I get it you work for the team, but quit the (Bull Excrement); it is time to blow this team up and rebuild now. Trade everyone. Heather G.

First, I don't' work for the team. Secondly, you are 100% entitled to your opinion, and I respect that. I am not a fan. I am a journalist. My job is to report accurately on the status of the Las Vegas Raiders. I don't think it is time for a rebuild. Your defense is in good shape; you have a terrific mix of young players and veterans. Are their warts? Without a doubt, and they have to get fixed. But you don't rebuild halfway through the season, and why would you get rid of good young players. This team has seven games left. Wait and let it play out, but a rebuild is not necessary even if it ends poorly. I do agree that the present play is entirely unacceptable.

Hondo, if you had to pick a defensive MVP right now, who would it be? My buddy and I both say you will pick Maxx Crosby? Thanks, man, Mike F.

I think Maxx has been amazing, but I would say without hesitation that it has been Denzel Perryman.

Hondo, I wanted to write and thank you for something. I listen to you on the radio, and I appreciate how you don't hang up on people or get angry when people disagree or question something. I also love that you take the time to talk to fans and engage them. For that, you are my favorite. I am thankful for you. A. D.

I appreciate that A.D., I don't have a job without fans, and I have no issues talking with respectful people. I am not God, nor do I think I am. Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter