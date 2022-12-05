Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-Don't blink now, but the Las Vegas Raiders are 5-7 and have a shot at the NFL Playoffs after a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is our instant reaction to the game.

No. 1 Josh Jacobs: he is the best RB in the NFL, and he put it on display today. He had 26 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions and had key blocks. He was sensational.

No. 2 Chandler Jones: the No.1 defensive free agent in the 2022 NFL free agent class, finally showed it today. He had three sacks and looked like the Chandler Jones the Raiders thought they were getting.

No. 3 Davante Adams had eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Blocking, catching, and leading, the best WR in the NFL showed off again today. On a day the Raiders honored Cliff Branch, he played like it.

No. 4 Derek Carr: no player in the NFL takes more grief from "His" fans, but Carr was terrific again. He had 16 completions for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He managed the game with an expert understanding of the McDaniels system, and the Raiders would not have won without him.

No. 5 Josh McDaniels: I talked with him about it after the game, but he only wanted to brag about his players. He has shown great character leading the Raiders. The players believe in him, and he never panics. The three-game winning streak starts at the top, and McDaniels is doing great.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a quick turnaround, as they next play again on Thursday Night Football this week in Los Angeles against the Rams. That game kicks off at 8:15 PM EST/5:15 PM PST and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter