Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 9 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again..

This team is loaded with talent and excited to return to action this weekend.

The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke about his team and moving forward.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Quarterback Derek Carr

Q: You showed up on the injury report last week with a little bit of a back issue. After kind of re-watching the game it looked like maybe it got triggered a little bit earlier in the game and affected your mobility?

Carr: "I mean, everybody's hurting right now, and you do your best, especially for me. If my name is on there that makes me upset, you know what I mean? And I've got to try to do anything to never be on there only because I had a coach one time tell me, 'Just always be available, no matter what it takes.' And so that to me, just in my whole NFL career, has always been the most important thing. But like I said, everyone at this point isn't feeling great. I'm not feeling great, but it's part of the game and it's never an excuse, because as soon as you allow it to be an excuse, then you're like, 'Well, it's okay.' It's never okay, that result is never okay. And that's competitors and guys all across league. It would take a lot for me to not be on the field, it has to like not work for me to not be out there."

Q: Did your injury affect anything on Sunday?

Carr: "I mean, did it affect anything in my mechanics or something like that? Of course. It's something I'm battling through and dealing with, but I can say I feel better this week than I did this time last week."

Q: As a team, what are you looking to get out of this week being away from home and practicing in Florida?

Carr: "What's been nice is we're eating every meal together. It's almost like another - not like a recharge, but in the middle of season, it's kind of like when we went to London. It was another chance to do this with the group. We're doing the meetings, but we're not just going home after the day – that's the NFL, football. Everyone goes home, has their own families and stuff like that. And people's families are here, but we're eating the meals, we're hanging, we're there in the mornings, the meeting room is really close to each other. We're riding buses back and forth, we're riding little trollies to get to practice, we're all together and we're all talking, we're all positive. I've been a part of a couple of these, and I've always felt like for the team it's a good thing. As long as everyone's mindset is trying to get better, not like, 'Oh, man, I wish I was home' – that kind of thing. And that hasn't been the case. So I think it's always been a good thing for a team to get better as a football team and to be closer to one another."

Q: Before you guys do lifts, do yell at each other about the game last week? Are you mad about what happened? How do you handle that and kind of move on?

Carr: "Josh said it best on Monday. He said, 'Look, guys, we are going to challenge each other, we're going to watch this thing, we're going to correct it, and we're going to be honest.' Josh [McDaniels] isn't ever cussing people out or yelling at them or things like that, but he is he is demanding. And even if it's a good play, he's always been that way, like, 'Hey, it's good play, but this is what it could have been if your fundamentals are right.' And he's always like that. For us, I think the thing for the leaders was taking ownership when it was your turn. For me on the pick, I looked right at Hunter [Renfrow], I said,' Hunter that's my fault, man. I've got wait.' Or Mack [Hollins], 'Hey, instead of waiting, I've got to come to you. That's my fault.' So then, when I have to tell them something, it's receptive, right? That's how I've always been. So, we're in the meeting and yeah it's not like everyone's quiet, we own up to our stuff, but then - my point was when Josh said, 'Alright, it's time to flush it. As soon as this is over, flush it because we've got some work to do, and these guys we're about to play are good.' And so that's the balance we have. Josh is really good at setting that time and that boundary, and as soon as we get past it, it's like, 'Alright, let's freakin' go. On to the next one.'"

Q: You said that maybe last week could be kind of an awakening. The Saints played with some desperation, and their record wasn't all that good coming in. Do you feel like maybe you guys saw collectively what desperation looks like and how that's kind of the urgency that you guys had to play with from here on out?

Carr: "I like the second word you used – the urgency. The urgency on Wednesday, the urgency on Thursday, the urgency on Friday, and not relaxing on Saturday just because you don't have to do anything physically. But the urgency mentally Saturday, do I understand really what I'm doing on each play? As a quarterback, you go through the whole call sheet. You go through hundreds of plays and you think about every situation, and that's how I've been trained my whole life. And so the expectation is obviously for guys, what's their place? What's their thing? Going through it, what's every front, what's everything - and now bringing the mentality also with that urgency of trying to be on it. I think that's what's going to help us if I'm honest. I've seen it at least the last couple days. Hopefully that stamina of doing it the right way can last throughout the week, and we can play better this Sunday. But yeah, we saw it in the Saints. I've played these guys multiple times. I played them when Drew [Brees] was there, I played them when he's not there, and it didn't matter. That defense with DA [Dennis Allen], they're physical, they're violent, they try and confuse some things up front, they try and confuse in the secondary. They try and do a lot of things, and they're really good at it. I knew what we were getting ourselves into from that standpoint, so just another thing is experience. I think you're right on that, too. I think experience is going to help going forward, like 'Hey, wow, okay. When coach says this is the type of game is going to be, then I'd better make sure I'm ready for that.'"

Q: Moving on to Jacksonville - you were under a lot of pressure in New Orleans, and they've got a couple of good pass rushers in Jacksonville. What are you seeing on tape, and how do you maybe look to try to avoid being under pressure so quick like you were last week?

Carr: "For me it's just decision making, timing, all that kind of stuff. Thankfully, I don't have to block them or else we'd be in some real trouble. I wouldn't be so good at that. But Josh [Allen] on one side, and you've got the number one overall pick on the other side, and the guys inside are really good players. Arden [Key] is over there, I know what kind of talent Arden has and all that kind of stuff. They've got a couple guys from LSU actually on the edge there. And the inside guys that they've added, they're really good front. And not only that, they're really good defense as a whole. But when it comes down to how do you handle it, you've got to do the right things. When coach says he wants a certain protection like this, then we have to do it like that. And then if you get beat, well at least if everyone's doing it the right way, there's an escape route, or there's this or there's that or you can do this, and we're all working on those things. But for me, it's just making sure I'm on time with my throws, my eyes are in the right place. Throughout my whole career, that's how I've always been, make sure you start with your eyes in the right place and try and make an accurate throw on time. That's how you get those ones where you throw it and you get hit or things like that. That's part of the game, they're going to get there at some point. I can't speak for everybody, but I can speak for me, like that's how I go about it."

Q: When you watch them on film do you see similarities between you guys? There's been a lot of close losses, the record, a lot of similar things?

Carr: Yeah, absolutely. You see some flashes definitely where coach, when he gets in the team meeting breaks down all three phases. So it's kind of cool for us because we get to see a little bit of each phase, so you see Trevor [Lawrence] and those wide receivers and the running game, the offensive line, the tight end down the pipe, and you see the athleticism, you see the speed, you see the physicality they try and play with similar to how we try and play - speed, physical, violent, that kind of stuff. And then on defense you see them flying around, attacking the football, and you see those things and you see them stripping at the ball. You see them trying to get their hands on the football at all three levels, and it's really impressive. But you do see similarities, especially in the kicking game too. It's funny you say that because you see it - a lot of close games. And you know how this league is Vic [Tafur], you've been doing for a long time, our record could easily flip with just a few things. So, hopefully the more that we can just as a collective do right, hopefully we can flip that, and I think they're preaching the same thing as they should."

Q: When Davante Adams was added to this whole mix and Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, I think there was an assumption that you guys were just going to walk out there and score 30 points a game. First of all, how realistic was that really? And when you add in a new coach, a new system, new players to it, how unrealistic I guess was that?

Carr: "Yeah, and we've had injuries too, so we haven't really had them all together to see what it could really look like. But with that said, again, it doesn't matter. Our job is whoever's out there, the expectation is still the expectation. For however many weeks, we were a top-five, top-three scoring offense, and then last week happens and you're like, 'Well what the heck happened?' There's going to be bumps in the road. You hope they're not like that, hopefully you win the game, and you can learn from them, right, but that wasn't the case. We got punched in the mouth in that game and all the credit to them, but for us, realistic, unrealistic, I don't know. But I know what we're capable of, and we've shown it at times. The part for us is just to try and be more consistent. The more consistent everyone is, the better the product will be at the end."

Q: Dave Zeigler mentioned he's seen a lot of players improve this year under this staff. With Mack Hollins, what did you see from him right when he came here versus now?

Carr: "You know what, the number one thing that stuck out to me was how friendly he always finishes to the quarterback. We watched the combine and you see fast guys, and when I watch them run routes, I'm like, 'Well can you can you create separation one, and two, does he finish friendly to the quarterback,' because it doesn't matter - these DBs in this league, you can create separation, but if you don't finish friendly, they can get in there and still get their hand on it on a good throw. So the number one thing that stuck out to me was yes he ran hard, yes he ran good routes, yes he's huge, right? But man, he'll run a slant and the way he comes back and attacks - he's so strong, the way he attacks the ball I can throw him a jump ball and sometimes guys will let it get to their body, but he's a guy that just jumps and tries to muscle through things. He doesn't come down with all of them, no one does, but I think those are the things that stuck out to me. And it would flash, and I was like, 'Wow, that's really good,' and then all sudden he's getting more reps, and now he's starting and you're like, 'Oh, wow.' And you're throwing more balls to him and it's not just one time, it's every time. And I think that's a good thing for young wideouts to learn is like yes, you can flash and do it every now and then and that's cool, thank you, but what can you do for me the next day. And Mack is the kind of guy that does it every single day."

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

