Even in Defeat, Derek Carr Stood Out for Las Vegas Raiders

Had Derek Carr fumbled the ball away twice in a game any other time in his career, the quarterback would have heard it big time from his detractors, but anyone who watched knows the defense was responsible for the New England Patriots’ 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

In fact, Carr continued his strong play through three games, even without his deep threat—Henry Ruggs III—and a depleted offensive line that had him moving around in the pocket more than he had to in the first two games as the Patriots pressured him throughout.