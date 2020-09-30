SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Even in Defeat, Derek Carr Stood Out for Las Vegas Raiders

Tom LaMarre

Had Derek Carr fumbled the ball away twice in a game any other time in his career, the quarterback would have heard it big time from his detractors, but anyone who watched knows the defense was responsible for the New England Patriots’ 36-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

In fact, Carr continued his strong play through three games, even without his deep threat—Henry Ruggs III—and a depleted offensive line that had him moving around in the pocket more than he had to in the first two games as the Patriots pressured him throughout.

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Black Hole+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders may have both first round picks out

https://billswire.usatoday.com/2020/09/29/las-vegas-raiders-lose-both-first-round-rookie-ahead-buffalo-bills-damon-arnette-henry-ruggs/

DuffyCarpenter1

Do they not want to play ball???

https://nypost.com/2020/09/29/raiders-could-be-in-hot-water-for-not-wearing-masks-at-gala/

NewRaiderFan

Free agents who could help LVR now

https://justblogbaby.com/2020/09/28/3-free-agents-raiders-now/amp/3/

B1G Ball Buster1

can raiders find a silver lining

https://www.espn.com/blog/las-vegas-raiders/post/_/id/24821/raiders-find-a-silver-and-black-lining-in-loss-to-patriots-with-bills-up-next

DuffyCarpenter1

Great work!

https://news.yahoo.com/darren-waller-hosting-first-ever-003304794.html

NewRaiderFan

Coaches are tired of the mask bs

https://247sports.com/Article/NFL-coaches-appeal-mask-fines-policy-Sean-Payton-Jon-Gruden-152070275/

B1G Ball Buster1

For the 1st time: Women Coaches (Both Teams) and an official on fiel

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/09/27/female-coaches-female-official-first-time-browns-washington-football

Hondo S. Carpenter

Joe and Jennifer Monatana Thwart Attempted Kidnapping of Grandchild

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/09/27/joe-and-jennifer-montana-thwart-kidnapping-attempt

Hondo S. Carpenter

raiders in more trouble

https://nypost.com/2020/09/27/raiders-could-be-in-even-more-trouble-amid-nfl-probe/

DuffyCarpenter1

First loss as the Las Vegas Raiders..

https://www.reviewjournal.com/sports/sports-columns/ed-graney/how-raiders-respond-to-stinker-of-a-loss-is-significant-2131490/

NewRaiderFan